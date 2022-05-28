Warriors and Knights both feeling pressure to win

Credit / Sky Sports

The Warriors and coach Nathan Brown aren't the only ones feeling the pressure to sort their game and start winning. The Newcastle Knights, who the Warriors face at Redcliffe on Saturday night in the Indigenous Round, are also under the pump.

Both sides have lost four of their last five games.

"Always feel pressure," Knights coach Adam O'Brien told media this week. "I think that's the honour of being in elite sport and an honour of being at the Knights, you feel pressure because it matters. It matters to us, it matters to players, it matters to the town."

O'Brien says a win against the Warriors will help the Knights get back on track.

"There's no doubt we need to get some confidence back and a win will certainly do that. But if we just focus on winning, we won't get the parts of the game that we need to get right."

Newcastle made the playoffs last year, finishing the season seventh. However, they had to turn around their season to do so.

"We were in a very similar position this time last year and we managed to fight our way back," says O'Brien.

He's looking for the Knights to start a change in their fortunes against the Warriors tonight.

"So I expect we've put enough time into that resilience and the understanding of what's required into the club over the last few years. I expect that to get us through the back end of the year."

The Warriors will want to make sure they are the ones returning to winning ways today. The Warriors last won in April, by a single point against the Canberra Raiders.

"We've just got to keep our heads up and keep working at it and we will have a more complete performance sometime soon, if we keep working hard and building on those encouraging signs that we had tonight," Tohu Harris told media after last week's 24-18 loss to the Dragons.

Kick-off is at 5pm NZ time.