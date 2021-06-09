The Warriors are coming home!

The boys are coming back home after all!

It was previously confirmed the Vodafone Warriors would play the remainder of their NRL season in Australia, after speculation that the club would consider playing some games back in Aotearoa, thanks to the Trans-Tasman travel bubble.

Now Warriors chief executive Cameron George has confirmed that for the first time in almost two years, the team will be back home at Mount Smart Stadium to host the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs for their round 22 clash, on Sunday, August 15, with a 4pm NZ-time kickoff.

The match will have extra special meaning, as not only the club's homecoming but also farewelling skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in his last home game before he jumps codes to rugby union for a two-year deal with the Blues.

George says it will be one of the biggest and most emotional days in the club's history.

“We are all so excited knowing we are finally set to see the Vodafone Warriors, sponsors, families, members and fans coming together for a game day like no other on August 15.

“There’s no doubt these will be the hottest tickets in town. What we want now is to see Mount Smart Stadium packed to the rafters to support the team and to farewell Roger.

“The club has made huge sacrifices to keep the competition going during the Covid-19 pandemic but it’s our families, members and fans back home in New Zealand who have suffered the most through not being able to connect with their team. Their continued support and patience have been incredible."

This match will end the one year, 11 months and 16-days drought since their last Mount Smart home game in 2019.

The Warriors have not confirmed when they will travel home yet.

Tickets for Vodafone Warriors members are on pre-sale now through Ticketmaster. The general public will be able to buy tickets from 3pm tomorrow [Thursday, June 10].