Warriors arrive safely in Australia for NRL preseason

The Warriors have arrived safely in Australia after crossing the ditch Sunday afternoon.

The group of about 70, which includes whānau, team physios, medical and other Warriors club staff, are basing themselves in Tamworth, New South Wales for the next month as the team readies itself for the new NRL season.

"There’s a couple of families coming later on but everyone’s here. It’s all the club,” Warriors CEO Cameron George told NSW MP and Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson in a Facebook Live interview.

“We’re here to start our preparation and win the competition this year," Cameron said in the impromptu interview at West Tamworth League Club.

"Tamworth played a major part last year in our comp so we want to prepare well this year. This is where it starts."

Kevin Anderson MP was at Wests yesterday to welcome the Vodafone Warriors back to Tamworth. Kevin caught up with Warriors CEO Cameron George as he arrived at Mercure Tamworth. Posted by Wests Entertainment Group on Sunday, 3 January 2021

The Warriors will stay in Tamworth until February 3 and then relocate to Terrigal on the Central Coast.

Tamworth became a home away from home for the Warriors last season with the local community embracing them.

The Warriors boss said the team were happy to have returned and keen to give back to the community, through clinics with children and families and other events.

“Yeah, that’s important. Well do that, we’ll plan it in the next few weeks.”

He said it was a big thing to be back in Tamworth and among a supportive community.

“It’s a massive deal for us and we’re just appreciative, the facilities are first class. The boys enjoyed it last time so we’re back again to have a bit of fun.”

The Warriors are set to be in Australia for at least three months but could be there longer if quarantine free travel to New Zealand is delayed as seems possible.

The Warriors first game of the new season is on March 13 against the Gold Coast Titans.