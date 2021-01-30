Warriors captain Tuivasa-Sheck confirms All Black ambition

Photo / File

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has confirmed he will switch codes at the end of this season, as he looks to fulfill a dream of becoming an All Black and making the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

"This will be my last year with the club and yes, I will be moving to NZ rugby next year," Tuivasa-Sheck told media today, according to an NRL.com report.

The announcement comes after the Warriors agreed to Tuivasa-Sheck's request to release him from the final year of his contract in 2022.

The 2018 Dally M Player of the Year said it was no secret that rugby union had been an important part of his life.

"Rugby has been the game I've grown up playing. It's always been there in the background. It's always been there, it's no secret.

"To do it now in a time like this and have the club's support, that's why I chose it now."

But for now, he said, his focus remains on 'doing something special' with the Warriors.

"2021 is my focus, I'm excited about this year and so should the Warriors and NRL fans be," said Tuivasa-Sheck.

"We've got a great group here and coaching staff to do something special this year."