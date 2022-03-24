Warriors confident of a raucous return to Mt Smart in July now outdoor limits scrapped

For the faithful Warriors fans, this year is definitely their year to welcome their team home.

With the government's latest announcements on the removal of vaccine passes, most vaccine mandates, QR code scans, and a change in outdoor settings for outdoor events in the red traffic light, the Warriors are now confident and excited that their long-awaited return home can finally happen.

It was welcome news for Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“It’s fantastic news for all the long-suffering rugby league fans and for sports organisations like ours,” George said via warriors.kiwi.

“Until now we were cautiously optimistic families, members, fans and sponsors would, at last, be able to see the team playing in front of them at Mount Smart.

“But now we’re confident and hugely excited about the way being cleared for a return to our true home."

In what will no doubt be an emotional, exciting and raucous return to their home turf of Mount Smart Stadium, it will be a Warriors- Wests Tigers matchup on July 3 that will see fans fill to capacity to welcome the boys home after almost three years without an NRL game held in Aotearoa. That day was on August 30, 2019, when they hosted the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

“As a club, we can’t wait for that day. We’re so thrilled fans will have the opportunity at last to see their team at our home.”

The Warriors have had to venture across the ditch and make new home bases in Australia for their 2020 and 2021 NRL campaigns.

It won't be their only true home game, as the New Zealand club will also host the Melbourne Storm (July 29), Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs (August 12), and Gold Coast Titans (September 3) later this year.

On Friday night, the Warriors will face the Tigers for the first time this season, on the Wests' home turf of Campbelltown Sports Stadium, at 8pm on Sky Sport.

Four-game membership packages (reserved and general admission) are on sale now, and casual ticket sales will be launched through Ticketmaster on Monday, April 11. Fans can buy a FanPass for access to a members-only presale.