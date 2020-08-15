Warriors fans kicked out for alleged racial abuse of indigenous NRL player

A group of about eight spectators, wearing a mixture of Warriors, All Blacks, Kiwis and Panthers jerseys, were kicked out of last night's Warriors game against the Penrith Panthers for alleged racial abuse of indigenous player Brent Naden.

After Panthers winger Naden complained, police removed the spectators from the Central Coast ground at half-time.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary said Naden was quite affected by the abuse.

“It definitely affected him, he even said he didn’t expect it to affect him. He was a bit surprised that he was affected like that."

Both the NRL and Warriors condemned the abuse, with NRL Acting CEO Andrew Abdo promising "decisive action".

“Any fan found to have racially abused a player or another fan will not be welcome at our games.

“We pride ourselves on being inclusive," Abdo said.

Warriors CEO Cameron George backed a tough stance. “We do not condone any sort of racial remarks towards anyone playing rugby league or in general.

“The New Zealand Warriors embrace all cultures and race and proudly promote inclusiveness of all cultures and race in our great game."