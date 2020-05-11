Warriors first contact session signals one-day closer to NRL kickoff

They have been stuck on the sidelines for nearly six weeks and today the Warriors are happy to be back into contact training.

At their quarantine base in Tamworth, northern New South Wales, the NRL side completed their first contact session since the Round 2 match against the Canberra Raiders on March 21.

Forward Lachlan Burr spoke to media this afternoon, ahead of that training session and said with only two weeks until the targeted May 28 competition restarts the challenge for the squad would be to not get over-excited.

"We've only got another two weeks till kick-off now and we need everyone to be healthy and strong so, yeah it's going to be good to get back doing the full contact and getting back into a routine," he said.

Since arriving in Tamworth last weekend the Warriors have been contained to their training base.

However, Burr says everything they need is at hand, with a fully-equipped gym "20 metres from my room."

He says being locked away together might be beneficial for the squad as they still look to their first win of the 2020 season.

"We haven't really got much else to do really. Everyone's just sort of practising up on their little skills and sharpening up for round one really. I think it's going to help a lot of players out really."



Cards have been the order of business as a way of passing time when not training.

A game of bingo was held yesterday as well, won by coach Stephen Kearney. Burr says though that they're not restricted to their rooms.

"It doesn't feel like we're sort of stuck in a place that can't do too much. We can go outside and have a little swim in the pool. We're training most days so we're pretty active."

The Warriors are not allowing themselves to get distracted by the many situations swirling around the NRL that is threatening to delay the kick-off later this month, the latest of which is referees allegedly threatening to take strike action should the NRL opt to revert to one on-field referee.

"I think by the sounds of it it's all sort fo going ahead really, so yeah we just need to work on what we need to work on and get back to being a strong playing group," he says.

After getting their first contact session out of the way this afternoon, kick-off is just around the corner for the Warriors.