Warriors get NRL restart underway with a win

The Warriors got off to a winning start against the Dragons this afternoon at Central Coast Stadium, Central Coast.

It was new recruit Jamayne Taunoa-Brown who put the visiting side on the scoreboard. The 23-year-old, who has been in the Melbourne Storm and Newcastle Knights systems, only came to the Warriors recently, signing a two-year contract with the franchise.

The final score saw the Warriors take their first win in the 2020 season, winning 18-0 against the Saint George Illawarra Dragons, with Eliesa Katoa and Kodi Nikorima also scoring tries.

