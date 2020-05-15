Warriors get their next opponents in NRL's restart

With just over two weeks away from the NRL restart, the NRL have announced the draw for the next two rounds of the season, with the Broncos taking on the Eels in the first game on May 28.

The Warriors will face former teammate Issac Luke when they play the St George-Illawarra Dragons in the Round 3 clash on Saturday 30 May, the first time Luke will play against his old club.

The following week will see them take on the Penrith Panthers.

No venues have been confirmed yet, games will be played across both Queensland and NSW, and all the Warriors home games will be played in NSW.