Warriors give up 14-point lead to end season with golden point Titans' loss

Credit / Sky Sports

A dejected Warriors side have finished their season with a 26-27 golden point loss to the Gold Coast Titans in Tāmaki Makaurau, after leading by 14 points with less than 10 minutes left to play in regular time.

The home side raced away to a 20-6 halftime lead, after Jesse Arthars opened the scoring for the Warriors from a Reece Walsh pass out wide - and Josh Curran backed up with a double before the break, while Dallin Watene-Zelezniak added a try of his own.

But the game came undone for the Warriors late in the second half, when the Titans crossed twice inside the final 10 minutes to tie it up at 26-a-piece.

In the end, the Titan's Tanah Boyd ended the Warriors' misery with a field goal in extra time.

WATCH Match Highlights