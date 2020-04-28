Warriors granted exemption to travel to Aus - 7.30am Newsbreak

- COVID-19 has claimed the life of yet another person as reported in the last 24 hours. A woman in her 90s from the St Margarets rest home in Auckland. There is also one new confirmed and four probable cases of COVID-19, taking the total number to 1469.

- Taranaki iwi community checkpoints at the northern, eastern and southern boundaries of the region will begin to query travellers on the roads this morning as the country moves to Alert Level 3.

- Tai Tokerau iwi and Police have formed a partnership to man the northern checkpoints for 24 hours over the next three weeks.

- The Warriors look set to train in isolation for two weeks in New South Wales after being granted federal government exemption to travel to Australia to play out the remainder of the 2020 NRL season.