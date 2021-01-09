Warriors hit the ground running in Tamworth

Source / NZ Warriors

The Warriors have hit the ground running this week in Tamworth after arriving in the NSW city from New Zealand on Sunday.

During the week, the club released vision of the team's farewell at Auckland Airport, saying, "It’s never easy saying goodbye but we’re grateful we could have whānau at the airport this time around."

On Monday, the Warriors had their first pre-season run out as a team at Scully Park in Tamworth.

Before Christmas, they had been training in separate groups, with 14 players in the NSW town of Kiama south of Sydney and the rest in New Zealand, according to NRL.com.

Source: NBN Television / Facebook

Midweek, they were joined at training by NRL legend and veteran coach Phil Gould who is a freshly minted consultant to the Warriors.

Gould told Prime 7 News North West in Australia that Tamworth was an ideal location for the team's pre-season training.

"I think this is perfect. I mean, ideally, if I was a first-grade coach and I could lock my team up for a couple of months in a camp like this to get ready for the season, I think it's a perfect preparation."

Source: Prime 7 News North West / Facebook

The Warriors are keeping a low profile around the city for the moment but are gradually starting to set up various community events to show their support for their host city. This includes a special fundraising dinner at West Tamworth League Club scheduled for the end of January which will look to raise money for local league clubs.

Warriors CEO Cameron George told local radio station 92.9FM that the club is indebted to the Tamworth community.

"We don't forget what the community of Tamworth have done for our club. We are forever indebted to Tamworth, hence why we carried the postcode on our jerseys last year, and this year we want to let Tamworth know you're a huge part of our club again."

In May last year, the Warriors performed a haka as a final thank you to the community that continues to offer them a supportive home away from home.

Source: The Northern Daily Leader / Facebook