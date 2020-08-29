Warriors keen to 'give it crack' against Knights

Warriors loose forward Jazz Tevaga. Source/NZ Warriors

The Warriors face a tough hit out today against the Newcastle Knights who sit inside the top eight and are currently on a three-game winning streak.

The 12th placed New Zealand side had their own morale-boosting win last weekend beating the bottom-placed Bulldogs 20-14 after a narrow loss to the Panthers the previous week.

"The reality is if we want to be in contention for finals, we've pretty much got to win every game from here," Warriors loose forward Jazz Tevaga told media Friday.

With everything the team has been through in recent weeks, Tevaga admitted his focus had been to "just get through the year".

But the team have dug in and despite the challenges remain in the mix for a playoff spot.

"We've been playing some really good footie of late so we are in the picture and the boys are keen to give it a crack."

The Warriors square off against the Knights in Tamworth, NSW at 5pm.

The team have moved their home game from Central Coast Stadium more than 300 kilometres north to Tamworth as a thank you to the local community for hosting them when they first arrived in Australia.

Warriors

1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. Adam Pompey, 3. Hayze Perham, 4. Peta Hiku, 5. George Jennings, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, 9. Karl Lawton, 10. Lachlan Burr, 11. Eliesa Katoa, 12. Tohu Harris, 13. Jazz Tevaga. Interchange: 14. Wayde Egan, 15. Adam Blair, 16. Daniel Alvaro, 17. Jack Murchie, 18. Isaiah Papali'i, 22. Paul Turner.

Knights

1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Starford To'a, 3. Enari Tuala, 4. Gehamat Shibasaki, 5. Hymel Hunt, 6. Mason Lino, 7. Mitchell Pearce (c), 8. David Klemmer, 9. Kurt Mann, 10. Jacob Saifiti, 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12. Aidan Guerra, 13. Mitch Barnett. Interchange: 14. Phoenix Crossland, 15. Herman Ese'ese, 16. Josh King, 17. Pasami Saulo, 18. Brodie Jones, 19. Chris Randall.