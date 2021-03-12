Warriors look to make opening round statement against Titans

As the great game of rugby league started off with a bang on Thursday night between last year's NRL Telstra Premiership winners the Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs in a thrilling contest, the Warriors will be looking to make their first game a victory when they take on their previous pre-season opponents, the Gold Coast Titans.

An even bigger boost to the club is the news of Tohu Harris staying on till the end of the 2024 season, announced during today's captains run.

Great kid this one. Really like him. Congratulations. https://t.co/UCbdCjEVix — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) March 11, 2021



"Retaining Tohu is hugely important for the team and for the club as a whole," Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George said.

“He’s our current player of the year and he’s a vital cog in our squad. This is a great boost for our club, having an established squad leader committing to three more years at the Vodafone Warriors.”

Tohu Harris is loving the atmosphere in the team's home away from home. "The staff and the players are gelling and it’s been a really enjoyable offseason. Now I can’t wait for kick-off tomorrow," he says.



The team list was released this week, with Harris switching from the second row to the middle.