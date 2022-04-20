Warriors look to weather the Storm for traditional Anzac Day clash

Coming off their 22-14 loss to the Sydney Roosters over Easter Weekend and losing their three-game winning streak, the Vodafone Warriors are looking to their next challenge for round seven - and it's a tradition.

As per Anzac Day tradition every NRL season, the New Zealand club will lock horns with the Melbourne Storm next Monday. The Storm are at No 2 on the ladder. Coach Craig Bellamy's men put on a great show of skill in round six against the Cronulla Sharks, derailing their opponent's three-game win streak and extending their own win streak to three as well.

Players will be making their returns to the field for both sides. Storm captain Jesse Bromwich and younger brother Kenny remain in isolation after missing last week due to positive Covid-19 tests but are scheduled to return to training later this week. The Warriors gain back prop Matt Lodge to tag team with captain Addin Fonua-Blake once more, and utility forward Jazz Tevaga returns after having fulfilled his two-week suspension, sitting in the reserves for now.

Speaking of forwards, it was revealed yesterday on warriors.kiwi that another signing for next year had been made, this time in the form of Newcastle Knights back-rower Mitchell Barnett. It will be Barnett's third NRL club. The signing of Barnett joins next year's fellow signees of Parramatta second rower Marata Nuikore, Manly centre Dylan Walker and Cronulla halfback Luke Metcalf.

The Warriors' backline remains the same as last week's, with Shaun Johnson and Chanel Harris-Tavita remaining in the halves. Winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and fullback youngster Reece Walsh are named to start and both players were a great combo in the Roosters match, with Walsh finding a gap after a Johnson inside pass, shrugging off a couple of Roosters in the process, and kicking to Dallin's right side of the field to score an incredible try.

The match will also be Walsh's first year coming full circle with the New Zealand side, having made his Warriors debut at last year's ANZAC test against the Storm.

Last Anzac Day saw the Storm best the Warriors 42-20, with the Storm winning the last five Anzac Day encounters and their last 11 meetings, having only lost to the New Zealand team back in 2015 at Mount Smart Stadium.

It's a tall task ahead for the Warriors. To find out if they can weather the incoming Storm, be sure to watch their Anzac Day clash next Monday, April 25 on Sky Sport.