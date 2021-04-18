Warriors 'massive challenge' for red hot Dragons

An injury-hit NZ Warriors team will need to be firing on all cylinders in today's game with the in-form St George-Illawarra Dragons, who have had four wins in a row and are raring to go in front of a home crowd in Kogarah, Sydney.

"It’s great to see the crowds back. Our players have worked really hard over the last five weeks to put themselves in a position they’re in now," Dragons coach Anthony Griffin said in a club interview yesterday.

"Hopefully, we get a lot of support tomorrow. It’s important that we play a brand of football that repays that.”

The Warriors suffered a stinging one point, 13-12, loss to Manly last weekend and currently sit in the bottom half of the table in 11th place with two wins and three losses.

“They’ve been a bit unlucky I thought. They should have beaten Newcastle, and last week they were below their best which will make them even harder to play this week. So it’s going to be a massive challenge for us," said Griffin.

The Dragons had too much in the tank for the Eels in round five, scoring an impressive 26-12 away victory.

With their only loss a 32-18 spanking by the Sharks in their first game of the season, the Dragons are comfortably in the top eight and set to move up two places into fourth if they defeat the Warriors today. However, the Dragons' coach says they are not underestimating the Warriors.

“The Warriors are a really good side, they’ve got a heap of talent in their side. They’re going to be a really hard team to play against.”

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will make his 100th appearance for the club in today's game.

Kick off from Netstrata Jubilee Stadium is at 4pm (NZ time).