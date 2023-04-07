Warriors meet first-round opponents Knights for Easter Sunday showdown

Photo / Getty Images

After an incredible last-gasp victory over the Cronulla Sharks last week, the Warriors are looking to keep their hot form running when they meet first-round opponents Newcastle Knights once again.

This is what it means to us! #UpTheWahs 💙❤️💚 pic.twitter.com/gO1FxMPnhf — One NZ Warriors (@NZWarriors) April 2, 2023

Coach Andrew Webster, dubbed by Warriors superfan Sir Peter Leitch as "The Messiah", has confirmed captain Tohu Harris and stand-off Te Maire Martin will return after recovering from injury. Martin replaces Ronald Volkman as new concussion protocols have ruled him out, while Harris takes his place at the back of the scrum.

This sees last week's starters Jazz Tevaga and Josh Curran move back to the bench alongside Dylan Walker and Tom Ale.

Backrower Marata Niukore has been suspended for two weeks bringing Bayley Sironen into the forward pack with Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Jackson Ford and Bunty Afoa completing the front line.

Martin is the only backline change from last week with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Edward Kosi, Viliami Vailea, Adam Pomey, Marcelo Montoya and Shaun Johnson retaining their spots in the backs.

Adding to the depth of the squad, former Kiwi captain Dallin Wātene-Zelezniak is the 18th man. He hasn't taken the field since the Warriors' second pre-season trial match where he picked up a calf injury.

Though the "Wahs" scored first blood in round 1 with a 20-12 victory over the Knights in Wellington, the Knights have been steadily improving.

The Newcastle side fell short of a miracle win themselves last week, ending their clash with the Sea Eagles with a 32-32 draw.

By Sunday afternoon, the Warriors could have a chance to be at the top of the table or move into outright second place, ensuring more supporters return to the proverbial bandwagon.