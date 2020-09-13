Warriors once again in do-or-die situation for finals as team takes on Sharks

The last game to close out round 18 of the NRL competition has the Warriors in another do-or-die fight for a top-eight spot against the Cronulla Sharks.

Missing loan players Daniel Alvaro and George Jennings return to the Warriors lineup as they could not play against their Parramatta Eels club in last week's clash, in which the Warriors came ever so close to making their finals' journey easier.



The Sharks are without some of their key players such as Chad Townsend who is out for his massive hit on Kalyn Ponga last week against the Knights. But even without him, Cronulla welcomes back former Warrior Shaun Johnson to their side to replace Townsend, as well as Andrew Fifita on the bench after missing out on last week.



Because of where both teams currently sit, the Warriors (11th) and Sharks (8th) must win this match and all remaining games for either team to make the top eight.



The game kicks off tonight at 8:30pm.