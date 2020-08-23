Warriors pile on second half tries to shut out Bulldogs

Bulldogs 14 Warriors 20

The Warriors squared off against the bottom-placed Canterbury Bulldogs in Sydney this afternoon looking for a sixth win and an opportunity to keep their outside chance of making the finals alive.

The New Zealand team came into the game off the back of an 18-12 loss to the top of the table Penrith Panthers last weekend but showed real fight to come back from 16-0 down.

The Bulldogs displayed similar fighting spirit in their last game, losing by a single point 29-28 to the West Tigers.

In today's game, the Bulldogs were fastest off the mark with a try to fullback Nick Meaney after 14 minutes.

Just two minutes later, the Bulldogs went back to back with Jeremy Marshall-King bursting through the middle to put in Kieran Foran for the touchdown for a 10-0 lead.

The Warriors got themselves on the scoreboard just before the half-hour mark with Jack Murchie leaping high for a converted try. The first half ended 10-6 to the Bulldogs.

After the Bulldogs scored first after the restart, the Warriors hit damaging form piling on tries to Adam Pompey and then a second touchdown to Jack Murchie on 50 minutes.

Ten minutes later, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck crossed the line to push the Warriors out to a 20-14 lead, which turned out to be the winning scoreline.