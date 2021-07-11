Warriors preparations for Sharks game disrupted by Covid-19 scare at ground

The Warriors preparations were disrupted for Sunday's game against the Cronulla Sharks in Sydney due to a Covid-19 scare at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium at Kogarah Oval where they are due to play.

The team was required to stay on their bus while the stadium underwent a deep clean after a staff member at the ground was identified as a close contact of a Covid-19 positive person.

Both sides, however, are now readying to take the field with the Sharks having won the pre-game toss.