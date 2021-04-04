Warriors ready to 'step it up' against Roosters

After making the greatest comeback in the club's history last week against the Canberra Raiders, the Warriors will look to take the game to the Roosters in Sydney on Sunday night.

The Roosters come into the game off the back of a tough 26-16 loss to the Rabbitohs in round three, which saw them drop from third to fifth on the ladder.

Both teams have two wins and a loss apiece but the Warriors are back in 11th due to an inferior points differential.

The Warriors plan to step up their game in Sydney after using the early rounds of the competition to figure out combinations and bed in new players.

Warriors assistant coach Craig Hodges said the team had been "humming along" until now but it was "time to go up the gears," according to a Stuff report.

The Roosters, who have won three premierships in the past eight years, are more than up for the challenge.

"We got some harsh lessons pretty early on in the season, we've got to be better than that," Roosters coach Trent Robinson told media on Friday.

"The only way to do it is to go out and do it on Sunday, get stuck in and prove we're a better team than that, and that we're going to improve this year."

Former Bulldog, Marcelo Montoya, will make his debut in the Warriors jersey replacing an injured Peter Hiku who is out with a knee injury.

Kick-off is at 8:15pm (NZ time) at Sydney Cricket Grounds, Sydney.

