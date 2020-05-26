Warriors select team to face off against the Illawarra Dragons

The Warriors have selected their team to face the St George Illawarra Dragons on Saturday, as the NRL is set to restart the competition after a two-month lay-off because of COVID-19.

Gerard Beale makes his return to the squad at centre in place of David Fusitu'a who is still making his way back from quarantine. Rookie prop Jamayne Taunoa-Brown is named to start, as the injury-hit, Warriors look for their first win of the season.

The competition restarts this Thursday when the Brisbane Broncos face the Parramatta Eels.