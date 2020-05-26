Warriors select team to face off against the Illawarra Dragons

By Te Ao - Māori News

The Warriors have selected their team to face the St George Illawarra Dragons on Saturday, as the NRL is set to restart the competition after a two-month lay-off because of COVID-19. 

Gerard Beale makes his return to the squad at centre in place of David Fusitu'a who is still making his way back from quarantine. Rookie prop Jamayne Taunoa-Brown is named to start, as the injury-hit, Warriors look for their first win of the season.

The competition restarts this Thursday when the Brisbane Broncos face the Parramatta Eels.

