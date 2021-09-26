Warriors star rookie arrested at Queensland nightclub

The Warriors have confirmed Reece Walsh was arrested by Queensland police early on Sunday after an alleged incident in a Gold Coast nightclub.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George confirmed in a statement to Stuff that Walsh had been arrested.

George said he had met Walsh on Sunday and told media that he would not be making further comments “until a later stage.”

Footage of Walsh talking to Queensland officers outside a Surfer's Paradise nightclub quickly made the rounds on social media.

In a statement to Australia’s Courier-Mail, Queensland Police confirmed a “move on direction’’ had been issued to a 19-year-old male in Surfer's Paradise.

“He was then observed in the area 45 minutes later and arrested before being taken to Surfer's Paradise Police Station.’’

The 19-year-old fullback won the Rugby League Players Association rookie of the year prize last week and is a candidate for the Dally M NRL rookie of the year award to be announced on Monday night.

Walsh scored nine tries and kicked 21 goals in 16 NRL appearances for the Warriors in 2021.

