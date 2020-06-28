Warriors to stay in Oz, for now

Warriors coach Todd Payten. Photo/Sky

The Warriors will stay in Australia for the time being after discussions with the NRL yesterday.

Warriors coach Todd Payten signalled Friday evening after the team's 50-6 thumping by the Storm that several players were missing their families and wanted to return home. He said the club planned to speak to the NRL on Saturday to 'get some clarity' around the matter.

The issue has arisen because the Warriors have had to base themselves in Australia due to the impact of Covid-19 on trans-Tasman travel. This has meant that the players have had to leave their families behind in New Zealand.

The aim of Saturday's discussions with the NRL was to get some understanding around obtaining Australian government clearance for the families to join the players.

The agreement reached is that the NRL will continue to press the government to allow the families to enter the country and in the meantime the Warriors will continue on at their base on the Central Coast.

Warriors CEO Cameron George told Stuff, "At this stage, we’re working with the NRL about trying to get it across the line because it’s so important to us. It’s always been a condition of us coming and we were certainly guided on the fact that families would follow."