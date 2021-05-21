Warriors to stay put in Aussie for rest of NRL season

If you wanted to see the Warriors play a game on home soil this year, you'll have to wait a bit longer.

The difficult decision was made by Warriors chief executive Cameron George to keep the club playing the rest of the NRL season in Australia, crushing any hopes of playing any round-robin games of footy back in Aotearoa.

Despite the Trans-Tasman bubble being in place for a month, George said coming home on June 21 as initially planned was no longer a realistic option.

“That was the goal but it’s clear there’s still too much uncertainty and risk involved with the Covid-19 situation,” he said.

“We saw a pause in the bubble just two weeks ago after a case in Sydney and that really served as another reminder of how unstable things are.

“While we’ve wanted to come home our priority has been to ensure we have stability for our players and families while also doing what’s best for the competition.

“We’ve been in constant discussions with the NRL keeping abreast of developments and we’ve mutually agreed it’s in our best interests to remain in Australia.

“However, we will continue to explore options to play in front of our fans at home if international border volatility settles later in the season.”

Another shuffle in tonight's Tigers clash

Despite the bad news, there is good news for teenage rookie Reece Walsh.

The 18-year old prodigy will get his second start on the field at fullback after initially being benched. This means captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will shift to the wing, replacing Ken Maumalo who has been ruled out.

The Warriors shuffle comes just hours before they face the Wests Tigers tonight at 8 pm [NZ time] on Sky Sport.