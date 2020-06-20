Warriors sunk by Rabbitohs, plan to get up for Storm

The Warriors sunk to a disappointing 40-12 loss to the Rabbitohs last night in Sydney, unable to back up their impressive win over the Cowboys last week.

A floated pass early in the game from Blake Green out wide to David Fusitu'a set up the Warriors first try, only for a Rabbitoh's try to Campbell Graham three minutes later to undo the good work.

It was downhill for the Warriors after that, with the score racing out to 22-6 by the break and 40-12 to the Bunnies by the time the ref finally blew time.

Coach Stephen Kearney was far from impressed, "What disappointed me tonight was the softness of the tries, the 43 missed tackles."

"We created enough opportunities for ourselves I thought. We got over the line three or four times, lost the ball over the line, one was batted away."

The Warriors will look to turn things around next Friday against the Storm but will have to tough it out after injuries to David Fusitu'a, Lachlan Burr and Eli Katoa.

We need to dust ourselves off and shake it off tonight. Look at the areas we need to be better at and walk towards the challenge," says Kearney.

"No better place to go than AAMI Park (Melbourne). You know what you get every time you go there."