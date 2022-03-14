Warriors try-scorer Watene-Zelezniak reveals he played 'full 80 minutes' with broken thumb

Photo / NZ Warriors

Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (Waikato-Tainui) has revealed he played the full 80 minutes of the weekend's 16-28 loss to the Dragons with a broken thumb.

The former Canterbury Bulldogs player, who scored the Warriors' opening try but made four handling errors and one missed tackle, took to Instagram Stories to explain his situation.

"Before you ask and those that have already messaged me what was wrong yesterday. I broke my thumb at the start of the game!", Watene-Zelezniak wrote.

Quite the broken thumb for Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, suffered at the start of his game yesterday. Supreme toughness to play out the full 80 minutes. No official expected recovery yet but most sit around the 6 week mark pic.twitter.com/XHiVWh3CKt — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 13, 2022

The Kiwi international said the injury was part and parcel of the game.

"Ahhh, the ups and downs of rugby league."

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak's 19th-minute try on Saturday night on the Gold Coast was his 54th NRL career try and fifth since joining the Warriors last year.

His injury is likely to rule him out of this weekend's game against the Gold Coast Titans.