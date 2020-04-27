Warriors waiting for revamped NRL details - 8.30am Newsbreak

- As the nation prepares to move into Alert level 3 this week businesses deemed to be capable of operating "safely" will be permitted to do so. The owners of Whakatāne's popular food takeaway Nukuhou North Café are preparing to provide online and phone orders for customers.

- Warriors CE Cameron George says the team won't be leaving for Australia until they know details of the revamped NRL competition. The team is meant to leave NZ this Sunday to start training ahead of the season kick-off and to adhere to the Australian Govt regulations to be in isolation for two weeks.