Warriors weather Manly charge for impressive win

Manly Sea Eagles 22

NZ Warriors 26

Despite the troubling week the Warriors have had, losing players and the coaching role being turned down, the team was able to weather the rain and achieve an impressive 26-22 victory over the Manly Sea Eagles in Sydney on Friday night.

In just the first 16 minutes, the Warriors scored 16 points, with centre Patrick Herbert forcing down only five minutes in after a stunning diving catch from a kick out wide from half-back Kodi Nikorima.

Herbert got his double just before the break, with a lovely finish in the corner pushing the Warriors out to a 10 point lead, 20-10, after teammates George Jennings and Eliesa Katoa also scored first-half tries.

The Warriors got off to a great start after the break, with fullback Peta Hiku grounding the ball six minutes after the restart from a Nikorima kick behind the Manly defence to push the score out to 26-10.

But Manly were not done and grabbed two tries of their own to set up a tense run-in to the final whistle.

The Warriors toughed it out for a morale-boosting win, which came off the back of their 26-10 victory over the West Tigers last week.

Coach Todd Payten was full of praise for his team's gutsy effort.

“That is the second time since I’ve been in New Zealand that we’d won two in a row. From that point of view, I'm really pleased," he said.

"It's going to be tough to try to keep their feet on the ground over the next two days, we play a good side next week in Penrith.

"So that’s a challenge but I’m going to let them relax over the next couple of days.”

The Warriors, who sit two points outside the top eight, play the Penrith Panthers at Central Coast Stadium next Friday.