Warriors win by 30, 'giving it a crack' against Knights

The Warriors have put the Newcastle Knights to the sword in a huge 30 point win that has boosted their chances of making the top eight.

Adam Pompey got the first points for the Warriors with a converted try six minutes in.

Chanel Harris-Tavita added a penalty a few minutes later before Gehamat Shibasaki got one back for the Kinights after 18 minutes.

The Warriors took an 8-6 lead into the halftime break.

Shortly after the restart, they added to that score with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck crossing for a try to make it 14-6.

Ten minutes later, Adam Pompey was over again for a double after Peta Hiku flicked a backhand pass out wide. 18-6 Warriors.

With 10 minutes left on the clock, the Warriors got their fourth try of the game to George Jennings for a 24-6 lead.

The 1,800 locals in the ground to watch the match barely had time to catch their breath before Roger Tuivasa-Sheck put the Kinghts completely under the pump with his second try of the game. 30-6 Warriors.

Four minutes later, Jazz Tevaga put the torch well and truly to the Knights. Game over and a stunning win to the Warriors 36-6

The Warriors face a tough hit out today against the Newcastle Knights who sit inside the top eight and are currently on a three-game winning streak.

The 12th placed New Zealand side had their own morale-boosting win last weekend beating the bottom-placed Bulldogs 20-14 after a narrow loss to the Panthers the previous week.

"The reality is if we want to be in contention for finals, we've pretty much got to win every game from here," Warriors loose forward Jazz Tevaga told media Friday.

With everything the team has been through in recent weeks, Tevaga admitted his focus had been to "just get through the year".

But the team have dug in and despite the challenges remain in the mix for a playoff spot.

"We've been playing some really good footie of late so we are in the picture and the boys are keen to give it a crack."

The Warriors square off against the Knights in Tamworth, NSW at 5pm.

The team have moved their home game from Central Coast Stadium more than 300 kilometres north to Tamworth as a thank you to the local community for hosting them when they first arrived in Australia.

Warriors

1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. Adam Pompey, 3. Hayze Perham, 4. Peta Hiku, 5. George Jennings, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, 9. Karl Lawton, 10. Lachlan Burr, 11. Eliesa Katoa, 12. Tohu Harris, 13. Jazz Tevaga. Interchange: 14. Wayde Egan, 15. Adam Blair, 16. Daniel Alvaro, 17. Jack Murchie, 18. Isaiah Papali'i, 22. Paul Turner.

Knights

1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Starford To'a, 3. Enari Tuala, 4. Gehamat Shibasaki, 5. Hymel Hunt, 6. Mason Lino, 7. Mitchell Pearce (c), 8. David Klemmer, 9. Kurt Mann, 10. Jacob Saifiti, 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12. Aidan Guerra, 13. Mitch Barnett. Interchange: 14. Phoenix Crossland, 15. Herman Ese'ese, 16. Josh King, 17. Pasami Saulo, 18. Brodie Jones, 19. Chris Randall.