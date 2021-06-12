Warriors winger Ken Maumolo to join West Tigers

Credit / Sky Sports

Warriors winger Ken Maumalo is leaving the club to join West Tigers.

The 26-year-old has been granted an immediate release by the Warriors.

“Ken had an opportunity to secure a long-term future for himself and his family beyond next season but we couldn’t offer anything further at this stage,” Warriors CEO Cameron George said in a statement Saturday.

“He has made a huge contribution to the Vodafone Warriors and we wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

West Tigers have confirmed that Maumalo will sign a two and a half year contract.

Maumalo’s 105th and likely last match for the Warriors was the club’s loss to Parramatta in Brisbane on May 16.

He is set to finish his Warriors career with 41 tries.

Maumalo scored 17 tries in 2019 when he was named Dally M winger of the year.