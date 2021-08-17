WATCH LIVE: PM addresses Aotearoa on COVID-19 community case in Tāmaki

Nau mai haere mai, we are awaiting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's press conference on the covid-19 case discovered in Tāmaki this afternoon.
Here's what we know:
- A positive Covid-19 case was identified in the community early this afternoon.
- The case is in Auckland and a link to the border or managed isolation has not been established.
- The prime minister and public health officials will address the nation at 6 PM.
- Auckland Regional Public Health says it is undertaking contact tracing interviews with the positive case.
- MoH advises anyone in Auckland who is taking public transport this tonight or who cannot socially distance in public spaces to wear a mask.