WATCH LIVE: PM addresses Aotearoa on COVID-19 community case in Tāmaki

breaking By Will Trafford

Nau mai haere mai, we are awaiting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's press conference on the covid-19 case discovered in Tāmaki this afternoon.

Here's what we know:

  • A positive Covid-19 case was identified in the community early this afternoon.
  • The case is in Auckland and a link to the border or managed isolation has not been established.
  • The prime minister and public health officials will address the nation at 6 PM.
  • Auckland Regional Public Health says it is undertaking contact tracing interviews with the positive case.
  • MoH advises anyone in Auckland who is taking public transport this tonight or who cannot socially distance in public spaces to wear a mask.

