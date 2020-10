New Zealand’s only national te reo debate hosted at Māori Television has been translated with subtitles for viewers to watch.

The debate last week was Māori TV's fifth debate as part of Whakatau 2020. Speakers included New Zealand First candidate Shane Jones, Labour’s Peeni Henare, Māori Party’s Rawiri Waititi, the Green Party’s Teanau Tuiono and Vision NZ’s Sonny Wilcox.