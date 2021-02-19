Watene-Zelezniak endorses three-match fixture against Indigenous All-Stars

Jackson Topine - yearning to perform the haka in front of family and friends



Māori All Stars captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has endorsed the idea of a three-match fixture against The Indigenous All-Stars.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak told Tapatahi he welcomes the idea. "That would be really good, especially if we can take some games back home. The indigenous want to do that and maybe we could get a game back there [NZ] and turn it into a three-match game".

The series has the potential to gain enormous interest across New Zealand and Australia. The idea has been described as the equivalent of Australia's annual State of Origin best-of-three rugby league series between New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons.

His immediate attention is to secure a repeat of last year's 30-16 victory against the Indigenous All-Stars for now but says securing a series in the future would only strengthen the game.

"It doesn't change the goal and the mindset we have going into this game. We've experienced a year though Covid 19 and how to prepare for games."

Māori All Stars player Jackson Topine says it would be a good comparison between New Zealand and Australia. "Australia is obviously the State of Origin, but if you bring the Kiwis [players] into it as well you will bring all the amazing players in the NRL."

A reshuffle in selection for the upcoming game meant six Melbourne based players were made unavailable due to Covid-19 restrictions but Watene-Zelezniak says the side remains focused.

Covid-19 restrictions have also meant many of the NZ Māori New Zealand-based group has had to cancel travel plans. This has meant late-night zoom haka sessions with cultural advisor Ora Rodney Kihi who is based in Huntly.

Topine said, "To get the adrenalin rush through me, it's an experience I've been yearning for a while and dingo it in front of family and friends its something that I can't explain, I get goosebumps thinking about it."

NZ Māori staff will meet this weekend in Rotorua the home of NZ Māori Rugby league to cheer on both teams from afar.