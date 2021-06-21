Watene-Zelezniak jumps Bulldogs ship to join Warriors immediately

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have officially parted ways with back player Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, who will immediately join the Warriors club.

The 25-year-old Kiwis captain paid tribute to his club for the past three seasons via Instagram.

Dallin gives credit to the Bulldogs team. Credit: Instagram/Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

Dallin's departure is confirmed from the NRL, the Warriors and the Bulldogs themselves after there were reports last week of the move from multiple sources.

His last game for the Bulldogs came in a loss to the Parramatta Eels yesterday, 36-10, and ends his time with them at 37 games.

The winger/fullback joins an already stacked Warriors backline, with skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and young prodigy Reece Walsh (who is confirmed to play fullback for the Queensland Maroons this Sunday) to name a couple.

"Dallin has put in a massive effort while here at the Bulldogs and I know that everyone at the club would like to thank him for what he has given during his time at Belmore," says Bulldogs CEO Aaron Warburton.

"He has now received an opportunity to join the Warriors and we can appreciate what that means to him as a proud New Zealander."

“It’s fantastic being able to bring the New Zealand captain into our squad."

Warriors coach Nathan Brown calls it a terrific signing having Dallin on board.

“He brings speed, leadership and experience into our young group and will be a major help to our developing younger players.

"We look forward to him joining us for the back end of this season and three more seasons after that.”

“He’s a highly respected leader on and off the field and will be a major asset to our club and to the community.”

The Hamilton-born player will be available to make his Warriors debut in the round 16 clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons next Friday, July 2.