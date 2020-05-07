Water restrictions announced for Tāmaki rohe

Auckland Council’s Emergency Committee today voted unanimously to introduce mandatory water restrictions, which will come into effect across the region from Saturday 16 May.

This comes in response to one of the most severe droughts

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says, “We really need Aucklanders to come together and reduce the amount of water we are using."

The region has only received 36 percent of the usual rainfall for this time of year.

‘Stage 1’ restrictions, to be implemented from 16 May, will prohibit the residential use of outdoor hoses and water-blasters.

Restrictions for commercial and non-residential water usage at Stage 1 include banning the use of outdoor hoses or water blasters unless it is for a health, safety, emergency or biosecurity reason; banning commercial car washes unless they use recycled water; and restricting the watering of sports fields, plants or paddocks to those which have an irrigation system fitted with soil moisture or rain sensors.

‘Stage 2’ restrictions will be introduced if Auckland’s water storage levels continue to decline to a level agreed in Watercare’s Metropolitan Drought Management Plan.