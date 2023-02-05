'We all need a wairua booster': Hoani Waititi hosts Waitangi event for flood-affected region

Photo / YouTube

A crowd of more than 40,000 is expected to stream into Waitangi @ Waititi in West Auckland on Monday, bringing some much-needed entertainment to the flood-affected region.

“Waitangi @ Waititi gives whānau something to celebrate. An event in the very same part of Tāmaki that has been devastated by the recent flooding," says Te Whānau o Waipareira CEO, John Tamihere.

"This is a significant day at a very poignant time and together we can enjoy some outstanding live performances at Hoani Waititi Marae".

The all-day, all-ages, free event, which gets underway at 9 am at Parrs Park in Oratia, features performances by Stan Walker, Katchafire, Savage and Three Houses Down who lead an impressive line-up of live acts across two stages.

Stan Walker performing at Waitangi @ Waititi in 2019. Source / YouTube

"This is a whakapiki ora for the people," says Stan Walker. "I’m excited to come together and bring hope to our whānau as they recover from the floods and damage caused to this community.

"To be honest, we all need a wairua booster. This is the best Waitangi celebration in Aotearoa!”

A large number of kai trucks will be on site all day selling a wide range of food alongside a kids playland, whānau and kaumātua zones, as well as exhibition craft services.

MCs for the festival are K’Lee and Storme from Mai Fm and Dale Husband from Radio Waatea.