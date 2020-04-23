“We are still here to support people” – Māori Psychologist

A psychologist says that mental health support services are still available during COVID-19. Dr Tahlia Kingi, says that she has been operating remotely to help her clients.

“All of sessions are held over Zoom, or over the phone,” Dr Kingi says.

Dr Kingi explained some things that can be done to maintain a good state of mental health. Recognising how we feel, and making plans, Dr Kingi says are key.

“It’s important to acknowledge how hard this has been for whānau,” Dr Kingi says.

She adds that Māori need not always turn to Western practitioners like herself. Effective mental health support can come from tohunga and whānau as well.

“We (Western Practitioners) don’t necessarily hold all that knowledge. So looking to our tohunga around karakia, and our mōteatea and our pūrākau I think.

“Because within those taonga tuku iho are the keys to wellbeing,” Dr Kingi says.

The clinical psychologist spoke of the preparations she made so that she could work through the lockdown. Helping clients get access to the internet and phone meant that her clinic was ready.