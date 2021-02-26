We can be the heartbeat of tech in the world - Māori web developer

Utah Mann of Ngāti Awa is encouraging more Māori and Pasifika to enter the technology sector, after recently completing a 12-week course created under Auckland Council's partnership with Mission Ready.

Mann grew up between the US and South Auckland and was living in London when Covid-19 hit last year. After being put on furlough in his marketing job, he moved back to Aotearoa with his whanau, and he had to go back to the drawing board in terms of his future career aspirations.

"Tech seemed to be the number one trending industry in the world that wasn't necessarily taking a dive."

From having limited knowledge of the tech industry, the 25-year-old Samoan is now a certified website developer and says Māori have the potential of being the heartbeat and soul of tech, worldwide.

"As Māori and Pasifika, we have a unique way of life compared to what I've seen around the world.

"We are very much in tune with nature, our elders, with our families - that's something you don't see because it's not physically coded. You see the computer only does what you tell it to do. So anything you're not telling it to do, like these values, isn't going to come forward."

Mann says he has aspirations of creating his own tech company in the near future and plans to employ as many Pasifika developers as possible.