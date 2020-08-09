'We can't afford to be complacent', urges Dr Ashley Bloomfield

No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Ministry of Health today.

There are 23 active cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation facilities.

It has been 100 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

In the Ministry's daily updates to media, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield acknowledged the milestone but cautioned New Zealanders to remain vigilant.

"Achieving 100 days without community transmission is a significant milestone, however, as we all know, we can't afford to be complacent.

“We have seen overseas how quickly the virus can re-emerge and spread in places where it was previously under control, and we need to be prepared to quickly stamp out any future cases in New Zealand," he said.

“Seek advice from your GP or Healthline on getting a test if you have symptoms of Covid-19 and stay at home if you are unwell. Keep a record of your movements so you can refer to them for contact tracing if required.”