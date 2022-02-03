'We don't need a plan B, eh' - youth justice offender numbers drop over 10 years

Te Tuinga Whānau executive director Tommy ‘Kapai’ Wilson says it's pleasing to see the number of rangatahi offending declining over the past decade.

The latest youth justice Indicators report shows the flow of children and young people through the youth justice system from 2010/11 to 2020/21, using data captured by Police, Oranga Tamariki and the Ministry of Justice.

It shows offending rates among 10-13-year-olds dropped by 65% while the rate of youth offending also dropped by 65%.

The Tauranga Moana-based social service provider looks after 100 whānau, who Wilson describes as either “whānau in jail, pōhara or youth at risk”. But he says it’s the approach organisations like his take to helping whānau that is the most pleasing.

“It was pleasing to see those results come out. We've always been aware, without saying how sweet our kūmara is, that what we are doing here is the right approach. Whereas what has been happening in the past has been very much alienating.

You know you're sending these kids back to dysfunctional families. And until they feel connected themselves, you really aren't achieving anything.”

Pinpointing reason for drop difficult

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi said the decline effectively meant around 2,900 fewer children and almost 8,500 fewer 14 to 16-year-olds were offending than there were 10 years ago.

“These reports give youth justice agencies better understanding from when children and young people who offend first enter the justice system, how they are dealt with as they move through it, and if they re-offend.

“These latest results show further reductions in offending by children and young people, which builds on the downward trends shown in the previous report.”

The number of Māori 14-16-year-olds who appeared in Youth Court reduced by 51% between 2016/17 and 2020/21, compared with a 45% decrease for Pākehā/other, Faafoi said.

The minister said while it was difficult to pinpoint exactly what factors were behind the marked decrease in youth offending, he acknowledged the range of initiatives across the sector.

Wilson believes it is down to changing attitudes towards intervention and care plans by the likes of Te Tuinga Whānau.

Rangatahi in its care while on remand are immersed in tīkanga-based programmes designed to encourage self-awareness and personal growth.

Showing rewards

"As we know, in the words of Sir Apirana Ngata,' the taiaha of knowledge is what will win the battles that Māori face in the future'. So now we are sharing good knowledge.

“That is now starting to show rewards because the narrative and the knowledge that we are sharing is totally relevant to the life and the lifestyles of these rangatahi we're looking after.”

The kaupapa he says works is one that incorporates and immerses rangatahi completely into Te Ao Māori.

"Too often we hear iwi will take care of iwi. But, in our case, that's not true. We find these boys, these families and give them a family to belong to. There's some loopholes, or some gaps in that holistic approach, which sometimes I think is quite naive, that on its own, te reo was going to save Māori on its own. Well, that's not going to happen at all on its own. Kapa haka, or going back to the marae, it's all of those. If you can put all of those into a programme, that's when you see the changes that we are seeing.

'Thirsty for change'

"I don't see any reason why it won't continue to improve because we don't need a plan B, eh."

In recent years police and the justice system have adopted alternative methods of dealing with youth offending designed to keep rangatahi out of the formal justice system. Wilson says that doesn’t mean the decline in youth offenders is due to fewer arrests or formal charges.

“I think that adds to the fabric of this korowai. We have a relationship with the police. The area commander, who is Māori, is right behind what we're doing with gang members, disconnected youth and families.

“The cops told me eight years ago they're tired of locking up these kids over and over again. They have been thirsty for a change as much as all of us.

“So when we work in a collaborative way, that's where we get the outcome. So, for us, it's not about the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff. We're trying to take the ambulance away from the cliff and put new drivers in the ambulance and drive these boys back to where they belong with their family or with their school teachers or with their whānau, not in a hīnaki.”

Faafoi says justice sector agencies are now undertaking long-term work to improve outcomes across the justice system, particularly the disproportionate impacts on Māori. The programmes include:

implementation of the Department of Corrections' Hōkai Rangi Strategy;

implementation of Police’s Reframe-Te Tārai Hou Strategy;

supporting the rollout of Te Ao Mārama which is a judiciary-led initiative that is reforming the way district courts operate in New Zealand; and,

a shift to a more community-led operating model for Oranga Tamariki.

“These programmes are expected to further consolidate the tremendous gains shown in this report for children and young people and help address remaining challenges, including the disproportionately high number of young Māori appearing before the Youth Court and reducing rates of serious offending, which hasn’t declined as quickly as other forms of offending.

“The information in these reports will inform research and policy-making that responds to the challenge of keeping children and young people out of the justice system while ensuring that they are held accountable for their actions in an appropriate way,” Faafoi said.