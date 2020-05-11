'We miss our kids heaps' - Schools look forward to re-opening as NCEA exams approach

Teachers and students across the country have found innovative ways to keep education going as a result of the nation's lockdown, but now students are feeling nervous with NCEA exams around the corner.

Waitara High School Principal Daryl Warburton says there needs to be more flexibility and is hopeful for strong leadership from NZQA.

Despite the need to pass NCEA, Warburton wants students to focus on their health and well-being and will look to get everything back on track once they are able to return.

“We’re just rolling with the punches, “ he says. “We’re a resilient lot.”

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae planned ahead before Alert Level four was announced, with Google Classroom already set in place for its students.

Hoani Waititi principal Hare Rua says the school has a different approach to education which allows its students to align with their desired pathway, as opposed to focusing primarily on NCEA.

Under alert level two, schools, early learning services and tertiary institutions will be able to reopen, and Warburton says both Waitara High School teachers and students are looking forward to it.

“We can’t wait,” he said. “We miss our kids heaps.”

As the country successfully transitioned from Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3, it meant that tamariki and rangatahi up to Year 10 were able to go back to school if necessary.

The Prime Minister is set to make an announcement today which will determine whether or not the country progresses to Alert Level 2.