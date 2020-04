Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters is reminding critics that 'we went hard and we went early' in the nation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opposition MPs have come out accusing the Govt of not shutting the border soon enough.

Winston hit back saying, "International comparisons show that NZ was extremely unusual in closing its border to foreigners and implementing a lockdown before we lost a single person to COVID-19 - very few countries can claim that."

Watch more -