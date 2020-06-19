'Weak' 7.4m earthquake shakes the North Island overnight

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off the east coast of New Zealand in the middle of the night.

GeoNet, which describes the quake as "weak," says the quake occurred just before 1am south of Raoul Island, and 710km northeast of Gisborne at a depth of 33km.

The National Emergency Management Agency says there is no threat of a tsunami reaching Aotearoa but warns residents of coastal areas of strong and unusual currents, plus unpredictable surges on shore.

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M7.4 SOUTH OF THE KERMADEC ISLANDS earthquake. Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) June 18, 2020

Nearly 9000 people reported feeling the earthquake.