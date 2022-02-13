Weather warnings, Power outages and road closures as Dovi crosses North Island

Police are urging motorists across the North Island to avoid nonessential travel as winds as high as 150 km/h and rain triggered by Cyclone Devi wreak havoc across the region.

Slips and flooding have caused road closures and much of Northland, Auckland, Taranaki and Waikato is out of power due to powerlines downed by fallen trees.

MetService has issued 17 weather warnings and watches across the North Island and 11 for the northern part of the South Island, while Fire and Emergency New Zealand say they've attended 140 weather related calls.

SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE

Strong Wind Warning Orange issued for Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Coromandel, Great Barrier Island, Hawke's Bay, Marlborough, Taranaki, Tararua, Waikato, Wairarapa, Waitomo, Wellington. More details here:https://t.co/IZB3LBiTRz — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) February 12, 2022

Trees have fallen onto roads and roofs, while houses have been flooded, at 9:30 am the national transport agency closed the Auckland harbour bridge on account of high winds.

Auckland lines company Vector says it's likely some households could be without power for days if weather progresses as bad as predicted.

Check weather warnings for your region here