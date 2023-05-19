Weber confirms overseas future

Eighteen-test All Black halfback Brad Weber will head offshore at the end of this year and continue his career in Europe.

The 32-year-old of Ngāti Porou, confirmed this morning he will be parting ways with Hawke's Bay, the Chiefs, and New Zealand Rugby after 11 years of professional rugby in Aotearoa.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm that this season will be my last at the Gallagher Chiefs, a team that has meant so much to me and my family over the past 10 years,” Weber said.

Weber, born and raised in Napier, made his professional debut with Otago in the domestic competition in 2012 before moving north to Waikato the following year. He was named in the Chiefs squad for the first time in 2014, going on to play more than 100 games for the franchise and becoming co-captain with Sam Cane in 2020.

In 2015, he was selected for the All Blacks to face Samoa in the historic test match in Apia, though had to wait four years to score his first international try, notching a double against Canada at the World Cup in Japan.

'Integral leader'

He was dropped from the All Blacks in 2022, alongside longtime halfback rival TJ Perenara, which provided him an opportunity to add to his seven previous caps for the Māori All Blacks, co-captaining the side with Perenara against Ireland.

Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said Weber has been an integral player and leader for the Chiefs. "It’s never ideal when you lose players of his calibre but it’s much easier to accept when they have given everything to the jersey, which Brad has done in spades.



"I can’t speak highly enough of him as a bloke. It’s a fantastic opportunity and he will go at the end of the season with our full backing."

While confirming his future, Weber says he remains focused on helping the Chiefs chase a first Super Rugby title since 2013.

"I'm not done here just yet though; the goal is to win a championship this season, so I look forward to going out with a bang,” said Weber.

Fundraiser for Hawke's Bay



"I would have loved to see out my career at the Gallagher Chiefs but I am also very excited to try something different; taking on a new challenge in Europe, playing and living abroad.



"I'd like to thank everyone involved at the Chiefs Rugby Club during my time here and all the Gallagher Chiefs fans who have supported me over the last decade. I've genuinely loved every moment.”

A reflection of Weber's character is shown in his efforts to assist the Hawke's Bay region in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle's devastation; making donations of $2 for every pass he makes in Super Rugby Pacific this season to the Hawke's Bay Foundation flood relief fund. Weber currently sits in the top eight for passes made in the competition, averaging 79.5 passes per 80 minutes, making this a quickly compounding fundraiser.

In a social media post, Hawke's Bay Rugby Union said it couldn't be happier for the proud Hawkes Bay product who has played 41 games for the province.

"Brad has epitomised what it means to be a Magpie, both on and off the field, and always wore the Black and White hoops with pride."



Weber is the second All Blacks halfback to announce his departure at the end of this year, with Aaron Smith joining Toyota Verblitz in Japan.