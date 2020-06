For most of us, it's been 75 days since the ritual of hongi has been seen because the traditional greeting was suspended due to Covid-19.

But now under Level 1, many are bringing back the practice, including Waiwhetu Marae in Lower Hutt. The Te Ātiawa marae was one of the first to instigate the ban on hongi.

Earlier Te Ao Marama interviewed spokesman Kura Moeahu, and began by asking him what protocols would look like under Level 1.