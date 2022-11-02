‘Welcome to the whānau’: Joy as Ruapehu Māori members sworn in

The first Māori wards have been welcomed in Ruapehu. Photo / NZME

By Moana Ellis, Local Democracy reporter

Karanga, haka and waiata rang out and an atmosphere of joy and celebration marked the introduction of Māori wards to Ruapehu District Council.

A packed Council Chamber of whānau and supporters witnessed the elected members take their oath of office in Taumarunui following a pōwhiri at Ngāpuwaiwaha Marae.

Three Māori ward councillors were sworn in at the council’s inaugural meeting alongside the new mayor and six councillors elected to general seats.

Korty Wilson, Channey Iwikau and Fiona Kahukura Hadley-Chase took their oath of office in Te Reo, as did third-term councillor Viv Hoeta, who was elected to a general seat.

New mayor Weston Kirton named the Raetihi-based Hoeta as his deputy.

Four of the council’s 10 elected members are Māori, and seven councillors are female.

Kirton said it was 21 years since he last served as Mayor, noting that Sir Archie Taiaroa was deputy mayor at that time.

Hoeta acknowledged former mayor Don Cameron, now retired, for setting the path to Māori seats.

“This is history, breaking history and it’s wonderful that our mokopuna are part of it to see how to vote and what their vote counts for, and what our people can achieve when we walk as one. This will be a learning curve for all of us at the table.

Ruapehu District Council chief executive Clive Manley, deputy mayor Viv Hoeta and mayor Weston Kirton in Taumarunui. Photo / Supplied

“I just want to acknowledge the milestone we are making today. This is just the beginning for all of us.”

Hoeta acknowledged the non-Māori elected members, Robyn Gram, Janelle Hinch, Lyn Neeson, Rabbit Nottage and Brenda Ralph, saying: “Welcome to the whānau.”

Hadley-Chase, who advocated for Māori wards in the Ruapehu district and for Horizons Regional Council, said it was a special day for the rohe.

“Māori wards has been a fight for us, Māori wards has been an opportunity for Ruapehu District Council for 20 years and it took til 2022 for us to realise that. I really want to acknowledge our kuia, the kuia that have stood fast with us, encouraged us day after day to get up and keep on fighting and pushing for what we need for our communities.”

Fourth-term councillor Nottage thanked the crowd for their welcome, the pōwhiri and the singing.

He told the new council and gallery he had never seen scenes like Wednesday's, noting the curtains of the council chamber were open and, for the first time in his memory, "letting in sunlight".

After he spoke, new Māori ward councillor Wilson took up a guitar and led the entire chamber, including former mayor Cameron, council staff and the gallery, in singing 'You are my Sunshine'.

Kirton told the new council he was looking forward to working with what was a diverse and talented group.

"While we have many challenges ahead as a council, I am keen to explore the individual goals and aspirations of each elected member," he said.

"I am hopeful that my own aspirations and goals will align with the majority of ideas and thoughts on council so that we can collectively make decisions that move our wonderful district forward.

“From what I heard from people during the election campaign, housing, health and wellbeing, youth employment, transport and local roads are some of the areas of notable concern to our community.

“I would encourage people to stay engaged with council and talk regularly with your elected members to help us make the best decisions on your behalf."

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air