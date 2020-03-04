Wellington-based iwi place temporary restriction on hongi

Te Rūnanga o Te Atiawa chairperson Kura Moeahu. Photo/File

In light of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), a Wellington-based iwi have put a temporary restriction on the traditional practice of hongi and harirū.

Te Rūnanga o Te Atiawa chairperson Kura Moeahu says the decision to put a halt to the custom is a response to many queries asking how to mitigate the risks of the disease passing from person to person, while also maintaining tikanga Māori within their area.

Moeahu says it is important to note that the move is a restriction of tikanga and not a ban.