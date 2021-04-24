Wellington businesses warned to look out for fake banknotes

Police are asking businesses in Wellington to be on the lookout for counterfeit money after fake $50 and $100 banknotes were presented at several businesses in the region recently.

Enquiries are being made to establish the source of the counterfeit money circulating in the area.

Police said a person has been charged in Lower Hutt for possession of 14 fake $100 banknotes.

"It’s important for people to understand it is both an offence to make, use or be in possession of counterfeit banknotes."

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has clear guidelines on how to spot counterfeit notes, police said.

"Security features are the same on all denominations and businesses involved in handling money should be aware of security features within New Zealand banknotes."

Police said businesses should notify them if they come across anyone attempting to use the counterfeit money.

"If you believe someone is trying to pass you a counterfeit banknote, do not accept it and notify police.

"If you find you’ve already received a counterfeit banknote, put it in an envelope to avoid handling it further, and get in touch with police."